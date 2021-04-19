Upgrade your website without coding.

Elfsight widgets help 1,000,000+ website owners to increase sales, engage visitors, collect leads and more. Save your time and money with ready-to-use solutions and grow your business faster! ⚡️
Get started for free. No credit card needed.
Select the widget for your task
Choose a widget for any website goal. Increase visitor engagement, boost conversions, generate leads, provide customer support and grow social followers.
Set up & adjust it without coding
Customize your widget with the help of our intuitive editor in a few clicks. Embed it to your website in a matter of seconds.
Analyze the widget’s efficiency
Monitor your widget’s most important metrics, check how it does the job and see its true value for your website.

Smart response to website efficiency challenges

Save your time. Our widgets will deal with your website tasks for you.
Social
Embed content from Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and other social media into your website.
See all widgets
Social Widgets
Reviews
Display customer reviews from Facebook, Instagram, Google, Yelp, TripAdviser and more on your website.
See all widgets
Reviews Widgets
Chats
Let visitors chat with you via their favorite messengers (Facebook and WhatsApp) right on your website.
See all widgets
Chat Widgets
Forms
Create a diversity of forms: contact, feedback, survey, quiz, questionnary and more for your website.
See all widgets
Form Widgets
Tools
Meet any website challenge with a diversity of ready solutions by Elfsight. Save your time and money.
See all widgets
Tool Widgets

Trusted by 1,078,753
customers in all the world

Mathias Gwadanican, brand strategist
“Elfsight widgets are amazing, and their support is real fast and kind. Relevant and reliable, I strongly recommend Elfsight!”

Our widgets work. Anywhere.

Integrated with any website platform, no matter which is yours.
WordPress
Shopify
Weebly
BigCommerce
Squarespace
Webflow
Wix
HTML
Google Sites
OpenCart
Adobe Muse
Bitrix
Bootstrap
ExpressionEngine
Cs Cart
Dle
Mobirise
lightCMS
Cratejoy
Elementor
Facebook Page
Joomla
jQuery
Magento
Blogger
Drupal
3dcart
Big Cartel
Blogspot
Volusion
Macaw
Ucoz
Strikingly
Sitebuilder
Splash
Pivot
Optimizepress
Pinegrow
Tilda
WooСommerce
SiteOrigin
SP Page Builder
ModX
Webnode
Lightspeed
Duda
Ecwid
GoDaddy
See all platforms

Give the green light to your website and business growth!

Sign Up Free